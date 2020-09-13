BGB, BSF postponed talks likely later this month: Official

The 50th round of director general level talks (DGLT) between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF), which was scheduled for Sunday, is likely to be held later this month, officials said.

The high-profile talks between the two border guarding forces, which was scheduled for today in Dhaka, had been postponed at the eleventh hour as 'the BSF delegation could not reach Dhaka due to technical glitch in BSF aircraft'.

“The BGB-BSF DG level talks is expected to take place later this month to discuss various issues relating to cross border crimes,” a senior official of Bangladesh mission in New Delhi told BSS this evening.