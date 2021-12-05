BGB delegation to join BSF’s anniversary celebrations

The BGB delegation has already arrived at Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) Airport on Saturday afternoon via Kolkata and New Delhi. Senior BSF officials gave a warm welcome to the Bangladesh delegation there.
The visit of the BGB director general will play a very effective role in strengthening the existing mutual friendly trust and good relations between the border guards of Bangladesh and India, enhancing bilateral cooperation and resolving the border issues of both the countries.
Soma Islam, chief patron of BGB Border Welfare Association (SHIPKS) and also wife of The BGB DG, will participate in various events and inspect its activities organized by BSF Wives Welfare Association (BWWA) at the invitation of the BSF BWWA.
Apart from strengthening mutual friendship and harmony between the border guards of both the countries through this visit, the BGB and BSF families will also be benefited from the exchange of experiences related to the welfare initiatives and success of the organizations.
It may be mentioned that the Bangladesh delegation led by the DG BGB will return to Dhaka on 8 December after the founding anniversary of BSF.