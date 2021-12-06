Bangladesh

BGB detains 7 people along Jhenaidah border

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members arrested seven people, including an Indian citizen, from a border point in Maheshpur upazila early Sunday for reportedly entering Bangladesh from India without legal documents, reports UNB.

The detainees are - Mizahazul Islam, 32, from India’s South Dinajpur, Sohag Das, 28, of Tarori village under Sadar police station of Magura district, his wife Konika Biswas, 21, their baby boy Sapnil Das, Subarna Mandal, 38, from Palashbaria village, her son Abhay Mandal, 10, and Ibadul Islam, 38, of Kushodanga village of Satkhira’s Kalaroa.

Assistant director of BGB Battalion- 58, Md Nazrul Islam Khan said they detained them from Kanaidanga village of the upazila early Sunday.

They were handed over to Maheshpur Police Station, he added.

