BGB raises border killing issue, BSF reaffirms using non-lethal weapons

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) has once again assured of its policy of using non-lethal weapons along the Bangladesh-India border. The BSF made the assurance in response to the concerns expressed by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on the rising number of deaths of Bangladeshis along the border.

The BSF also assured that all unarmed and innocent trespassers and victims of human trafficking will be handed over to the BGB personnel, reports news agency UNB.

The BSF suggestion to launch joint operations against trans-border smugglers upon receipt of specific intelligence on their criminal activities was welcomed by BGB.