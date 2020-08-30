BGB recovers 140,000 yaba pills from Teknaf

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have recovered 140,000 contraband yaba pills on early Sunday, reports UNB.
Lt Col Faisal Hasan Khan, commanding officer of BGB battalion-2 of Teknaf, said their team took position at a bordering spot in Kharangkhali area on Saturday midnight after being tipped-off about a smuggling bid.
BGB members noticed two people swimming ashore and challenged them. But the duo went back leaving their sacks behind.
Later, BGB members recovered the yaba pills from the sacks, he said.
Lt Col Khan said the pills are worth an estimated Tk 42 million.