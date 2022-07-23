Deputy speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah dies

"We are in touch with his family members and relatives in New York," he said, adding that necessary formalities need to be completed to repatriate his remains.
Nazmul also said they are expecting all documents to be ready by Saturday noon and to get a flight in the evening.
The valiant freedom fighter fought against the Pakistan army in sector-11 during the liberation war in 1971.
He left behind his three daughters and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.His wife Anwara Rabbi passed away in May 2020.
Fazle Rabbi Miah was a reputed organizer and contributed much in creating public opinion in favor of the liberation war abroad.
He was born on 16 April in 1946.