Bhasan Char gets police station

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Tuesday formally opened a newly-constructed police station in Bhasan Char of Hatiya upazila under Noakhali district, reports UNB.



Noakhali's police chief Md Alamgir Hossain presided over the inaugural function while Noakhali-6 MP Ayesha Ferdous, Public Security Division senior secretary Mostafa Kamal Uddin, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and secretary of Security Services Division Md Shahiduzzaman were present as special guests.