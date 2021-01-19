Bhasan Char gets police station

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Tuesday formally opened a newly-constructed police station in Bhasan Char of Hatiya upazila under Noakhali district, reports UNB.
Noakhali's police chief Md Alamgir Hossain presided over the inaugural function while Noakhali-6 MP Ayesha Ferdous, Public Security Division senior secretary Mostafa Kamal Uddin, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and secretary of Security Services Division Md Shahiduzzaman were present as special guests.
The government invested more than US$ 350 million to develop the 13,000 acres island and provide all modern amenities, according to the foreign ministry.