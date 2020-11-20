Bhola DAE deputy director dies of COVID-19

Prothom Alo English Desk
An illustration of coronavirus
Harlal Madhu, deputy director of Bhola’s Department of Agricultural Extension, died of the novel coronavirus early Friday, reports UNB.

The 58-year-old breathed his last at 12:15am at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College in Barishal.

Sadar upazila agriculture officer Riaz Uddin said Madhu was diagnosed with COVID-19 positive on 7 November and was admitted to the hospital.

The civil surgeon’s office said so far 866 people were infected with coronavirus in the district and among them 764 people recovered.

Meanwhile, amid a rising trend in both the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths, Bangladesh recorded 30 more deaths in 24 hours until Thursday morning, raising the fatalities to 6,305 with a fatality rate of 1.43 percent.

The health authorities detected 2,364 new cases during the period, taking the caseload to 441,159.

Besides, 1,934 patients recovered from the disease, and the number of total recoveries from coronavirus have jumped to 356,772.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on 8 March. The infection number reached the 300,000-mark on 26 August. The first death was reported on 18 March and the death toll exceeded 6,000 on 4 November.

