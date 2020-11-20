Bhola DAE deputy director dies of COVID-19

Harlal Madhu, deputy director of Bhola’s Department of Agricultural Extension, died of the novel coronavirus early Friday, reports UNB.

The 58-year-old breathed his last at 12:15am at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College in Barishal.

Sadar upazila agriculture officer Riaz Uddin said Madhu was diagnosed with COVID-19 positive on 7 November and was admitted to the hospital.

The civil surgeon’s office said so far 866 people were infected with coronavirus in the district and among them 764 people recovered.