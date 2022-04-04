Biden confident to flourish partnership with Bangladesh

United States (US) president Joseph R Biden in a letter sent to prime minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed his confidence to further flourish Washington-Dhaka partnership for next 50 years.

"I am confident our partnership will continue to flourish for the next 50 years and beyond," he said in the letter marking the 50-year milestone in the bilateral relationship between the two countries today.

The US president said that the drive, resourcefulness, and innovation of Bangladeshis - rebuilding after the 1971 war and now forging a path of economic growth and development - serve as a model for rest of the world.