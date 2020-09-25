Biman begins flights to Singapore on 1 October

Biman Bangladeshi Airlines on Friday announced the resumption of flight operations on Dhaka-Singapore route from 1 October, following a disruption of several months over the coronavirus pandemic.
Biman Bangladesh's managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Mokabbir Hossain made the disclosure through a press release, saying “A flight will be operated on Thursdays on Dhaka-Singapore-Dhaka route.”
People can buy tickets from Biman's sales counter, travel agent, website, or mobile app, it added.
The flight operation from Dhaka to abroad as well as on domestic routes was completely shut for several months following the outbreak of coronavirus in Bangladesh in late March.
But some chartered flights were operated during the worldwide shutdown, to bring stranded Bangladeshis back home.
However, Bangladesh as like as other countries has recently eased the restrictive measures and allowed operation of regular activities abiding by hygiene rules.
The resumption of Dhaka-Singapore flight is the latest addition to the process.