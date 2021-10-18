Biman increases number of flights to Delhi and Kolkata

Biman will operate Dhaka-Kolkata flights on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Dhaka-Delhi flights will be operated on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The flights will leave Dhaka for Kolkata at 11:00 am and leave Kolkata for Dhaka at 12:15 pm local time. The flights for Delhi will leave Dhaka at 11:00 am and from Delhi for Dhaka at 2:00 pm.