Biman increases number of flights to Delhi and Kolkata

Biman will operate Dhaka-Kolkata flights on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Dhaka-Delhi flights will be operated on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The flights will leave Dhaka for Kolkata at 11:00 am and leave Kolkata for Dhaka at 12:15 pm local time. The flights for Delhi will leave Dhaka at 11:00 am and from Delhi for Dhaka at 2:00 pm.
Passengers can collect tickets from the sales office of Biman, Balaka head office sales and authorized travel agencies.
All passengers except those under the age of 10 must have a Covid test and a negative certificate within 72 hours before departure. Upon arrival at the airport in India, passengers will have to undergo another Covid test (molecular test).
Under the air bubble agreement between Bangladesh and India, flights started on 5 September.
Biman has been operating two weekly flights from Dhaka to Kolkata and Delhi from 7 and 8 September, respectively. The number of flights on this route will be increased from 19 October, said the authorities.