Biman ready to operate Hajj flights with own aircraft: State Minister

The State Minister said that Biman would operate flights with its own aircraft this year cancelling flights to other destinations as national flag career has only 21 aircrafts in its fleet.
The State Minister further said the national flag carrier will decrease flight frequency on less important routes to ensure smooth operation of dedicated hajj flights.
Ali said that stern action would be taken against airport officials or employees for negligence in duty and in case of harassing passengers.
The state minister directed immigration police not to unnecessarily question passengers during immigration at Dhaka airport.
"I told them (immigration police) to interrogate only those you deem necessary to question. If needed, they can be interrogated separately," Ali said.
He also instructed the custom officials not to check baggage of all passengers as mandatory basis.
Regarding the ground handling service at the airport, the State Minister said his ministry has formed a team, who are instructed to visit HSIA three days a week to oversee the ground handling management.
CAAB chairman Md Mofidur Rahman, Biman Bangladesh Airlines board chairman Sajjadul Hassan and Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport executive director Muhammed Kamrul Islam, among others, were present during the visit.