Biman temporarily suspends online ticketing

In 2019, Biman Bangladesh Airlines hired an organisation to sell tickets online on a temporary basis under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to encourage domestic service providers.
But the organisation failed time and again at various stages in the full implementation of the expected activities of the airline. It provided services in an unethical manner and tried to create confusion among the passengers.
Biman is going to ensure the provision of advanced online services through a world recognised service provider soon, the release also said.
However, the ongoing process of purchasing, changing and refunding tickets of Biman Bangladesh Airlines would continue via all concerned domestic and foreign sales offices, authorised travel agencies and call centers.
In addition, the sales centre of Biman's head office in Balaka would remain open in 24 hours from Thursday to provide services to the passengers.