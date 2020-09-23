Biman to operate two chartered flights to Saudi Arabia this month

Apart from return tickets holders of suspended 16 and 17 March flights, the airline requested all intending Saudi bound passengers not to gather at the Biman’s sales office counters.

The releases also assured other Saudi Arabia bound passengers of informing them reading seat booking upon arrangements of new flights.

As per Saudi regulations, it said all passengers must show COVID-19 negative certificates at the final destination, issued not before 48 hours of arrival in Saudi Arabia.

The press release also requested all to check Biman’s website for detail information.

Meanwhile, in the evening foreign minister A K Abdul Momen said that the Saudi civil aviation authority had given landing permission to Biman Bangladesh Airlines to carry back the stranded Bangladeshi expatriate workers from here to Saudi Arabia.