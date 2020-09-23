Biman to operate two chartered flights to Saudi Arabia this month

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate two chartered flights to Saudi Arabia, on Dhaka-Jeddha and on Dhaka-Riyadh routes on 26 and 27 September respectively, only for those who have return tickets of Biman’s suspended 16 and 17 March flights to these destinations, reports BSS.
The national flag carrier have requested the passengers (of 16 and 17 March flights) to contact Biman’s sales offices in the capital with return tickets, passports and other COIVD-19 related supporting papers tomorrow, a Biman’s press release said here this evening.
Apart from return tickets holders of suspended 16 and 17 March flights, the airline requested all intending Saudi bound passengers not to gather at the Biman’s sales office counters.
The releases also assured other Saudi Arabia bound passengers of informing them reading seat booking upon arrangements of new flights.
As per Saudi regulations, it said all passengers must show COVID-19 negative certificates at the final destination, issued not before 48 hours of arrival in Saudi Arabia.
The press release also requested all to check Biman’s website for detail information.
Meanwhile, in the evening foreign minister A K Abdul Momen said that the Saudi civil aviation authority had given landing permission to Biman Bangladesh Airlines to carry back the stranded Bangladeshi expatriate workers from here to Saudi Arabia.
On Tuesday, Biman authority said that they have taken preparation to operate commercial flights to Saudi Arabia from 1 October upon getting approval of landing permission there.
Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority has already given approval to Saudi Arabian airlines to operate flight from Dhaka as many as they can to ensure return of the Bangladeshi expatriate workers.
Huge numbers of expatriate Bangladeshi workers, who came here to visit their families before the outbreak of coronavirus, have been stuck in the country due to flight suspension following the global lockdown.