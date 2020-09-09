Birshreshtha Mostafa Kamal’s mother passes away

Mosammat Maleka Begum, mother of Birshreshtha Mostafa Kamal, died of old-age complications on Tuesday morning.

She was 96 and breathed her last at her residence in Moutupi village in Alinagar, Bhola, BSS reports quoting her family sources.

She was buried at her family graveyard at Moutupi in the evening. Earlier, a namaz-e-janaza was held at Birshreshtha Shaheed Mohammad Mostafa Kamal’es Eidgah ground after Asr prayers.