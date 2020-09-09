Birshreshtha Mostafa Kamal’s mother passes away

Mosammat Maleka Begum, mother of Birshreshtha Mostafa Kamal, died of old-age complications on Tuesday morning.
She was 96 and breathed her last at her residence in Moutupi village in Alinagar, Bhola, BSS reports quoting her family sources.
She was buried at her family graveyard at Moutupi in the evening. Earlier, a namaz-e-janaza was held at Birshreshtha Shaheed Mohammad Mostafa Kamal’es Eidgah ground after Asr prayers.
President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the her death. In separate condolence messages, the president and the prime minister prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.
People of all walks of life paid their rich tribute to the departed soul at the Mostafa Kamal’es Eidgah ground.
Representatives of local administration, police, and different political and socio-cultural organisations paid their homage by placing wreaths on her coffin.
Deputy commissioner Md Masud Alam Siddique, general secretary of district Awami League and zila parishad chairman Abdul Momin Tulu, police superintendent Sarker Md Kawsar, lieutenant Ahad of Patuakhali Sheikh Hasina Cantonment, district unit of Muktijouddha commander Dosto Mahmud, among others, placed wreaths on the coffin before the janaza.
Earlier on 18 August, the mother of the martyr was admitted to Bhola Sadar Hospital with anemia, kidney, respiratory and other old-age complications.
On 20 August, she was airlifted to Dhaka on a Dauphin helicopter of the Bangladesh Army and was admitted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Dhaka for better treatment. Later, she was brought back to her home on Thursday last.