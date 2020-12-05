Blank fire shot near vandalised Bangabandhu sculpture in Kusthia

A miscreant has shot blank fire near the under construction sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Kushtia which was vandalised on Friday night.
The man fired the blank shot from a grey microbus which stopped near the sculpture at Panch Rastar Morh area at around 7:30pm on Saturday. The car quickly left the scene towards the Mazampur area after that.
Sub inspector (SI) of police Moksedur Rahman present near the scene witnessed the incident but he could not stop the car.
Moksedur told Prothom Alo that he was on duty in front of the sculpture. The blank shot was fired from a Noah microbus without any number plate.
Moksedur said high-ups of police were informed about the incident immediately.
Witnesses and police said the microbus circled around the sculpture twice. Panic broke out among the people present at the busy intersection after the shot was fired.
Additional forces of the police have been deployed after the incident.
Abul Kalam, officer in charge of Kushtia model police station, told Prothom Alo that they are investigating the incident.
Earlier on Friday night, unidentified miscreants vandalised under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman amidst the ongoing debate over setting up Bangabandhu’s sculpture in Dhaka’s Dholaipar area.
Different religious groups have demonstrated protesting the construction of the sculpture terming it 'anti-Islamic'.
Kushtia municipality sources said the authorities decided to construct three sculptures of Bangabadhu in November at the cost of Tk 3 million.