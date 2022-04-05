Blinken places emphasis on ensuring RAB’s accountability

The United States put emphasis on ensuring accountability of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) for violating human rights while carrying out their duties. US Secretary of State Anthony J Blinken said this during a bilateral meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen in Washington.

The meeting was held on Monday (local time) marking the 50 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The US in December last year imposed sanctions on RAB and several of its current and former officials on allegations of violating human rights. The Bangladesh side has been holding discussions at different level with the US side for the withdrawal of the sanctions.