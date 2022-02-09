Blinken invites Momen to US to mark 50-year ties

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken has invited foreign minister AK Abdul Momen to visit Washington DC to mark the 50th year of bilateral ties that began with the emergence of independent Bangladesh half a century ago.

"This morning, I have been informed about the invitation,” Momen told a BSS diplomatic correspondent.

He said the US Department of State conveyed the invitation to Bangladesh’s Washington mission in a message while Blinken himself expressed his willingness for the in person meeting during a telephonic call in December last.

“At that time he (Blinken) said he would like to meet me in-person in Washington DC in spring of this year,” Momen said.