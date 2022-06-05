BM Container depot declares to give Tk 1m to each deceased family

Besides, the company has separately formed a five-member inquiry committee to probe the deadly fire incident, added the release.
The company said that they admitted the fire victims to different hospitals arranging 20 ambulances along with making arrangements of food for the victims and their family members at the hospitals.
It has also made arrangements for free medicine supplies for the victims from four pharmacies.
In addition to volunteers, about 500 people have been gathered by the company to donate blood for the injured. Moreover, the children of the deceased workers will be entitled to receive their salaries until they reach adulthood, the company declared.
The company further announced to provide jobs to the members of the victims' families.
The owner of BM Container Deport also expressed deep sorrow and sympathy over the devastating fire incident.