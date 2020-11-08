BNP congratulates Joe Biden on his victory

BNP on Sunday congratulated Joe Biden on his victory in the 2020 US presidential election and hoped that he will play a strong role in establishing democracy and human rights in the world, reports UNB.
In a statement, the party said, "The people of Bangladesh together with the people of the friendly United States are happy with his (Biden's) historic victory."
The party hoped that the friendly relations between Bangladesh and the United States will be strengthened further with Biden's election as the 46th president of the USA. "We hope he'll play an important role in accelerating peace and democratisation process in the world. The people of Bangladesh and the BNP value the relations with the United States."
"On behalf of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP and myself, I extended the best wishes and congratulations to Joe Biden," said party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
He hoped that Biden will be able to reflect the hopes and aspirations of the people of the United States. "At the same time, he would make a strong contribution to the establishment of peace, security, democracy and human rights in the world."
Recalling that the deepest ties between the two countries during the tenures of BNP founder and late president Ziaur Rahman and BNP chairperson and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, Fakhrul hoped that the new US President would take that trend forward after he is sworn in.
The BNP secretary general wished Joe Biden overall success, good health and long life.