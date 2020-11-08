BNP congratulates Joe Biden on his victory

He hoped that Biden will be able to reflect the hopes and aspirations of the people of the United States. "At the same time, he would make a strong contribution to the establishment of peace, security, democracy and human rights in the world."



Recalling that the deepest ties between the two countries during the tenures of BNP founder and late president Ziaur Rahman and BNP chairperson and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, Fakhrul hoped that the new US President would take that trend forward after he is sworn in.



The BNP secretary general wished Joe Biden overall success, good health and long life.

