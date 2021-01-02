BNP leader Moudud hospitalised

Prothom Alo English Desk

BNP standing committee member Moudud Ahmed has been hospitalised as he fell ill due to a low level of haemoglobin, reports UNB.

"Sir was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the city on 30 December with serious weakness as his haemoglobin level dropped," said Moudud's personal assistant Mominur Rahman Sujon.



He, however, said the BNP leader's condition has started improving with the rise in haemoglobin level in his blood.

Sujon said physicians may release Moudud from the hospital after two to three days.

He said the octogenarian BNP leader underwent a coronavirus test at the hospital, but the results came negative.

Sujon said Moudud urged all to pray for his speedy recovery.

