BNP mayor candidate dies from COVID-19

Abul Khoyer Khan, BNP candidate for the mayor of Chalna municipality in Khulna’s Dakope upazila, died on Monday after contracting COVID-19, reports UNB.

The 60-year-old BNP leader tested COVID-19 positive on 3 December and was undergoing treatment at Khulna Medical College Hospital since 23 December.

Abul Khoyer was admitted to Khulna’s Gazi Medical College Hospital after being infected with COVID-19 and he could not return to Chalna after the allotment of electoral symbols.