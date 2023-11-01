US says it takes incidents of violence in Bangladesh very seriously, stresses importance of dialogue

The US state department has said that dialogue is important to achieving a free and fair election in Bangladesh.
The department’s spokesperson Matthew Miller said this at a regular press briefing on Tuesday.
A journalist asked the spokesperson that America and Europeans have demanded free, fair, and participatory election in Bangladesh, and current ruler Hasina Sheikh is holding the power since 2009. Does America aware that due to the Indian influence, due to the Indian direct and indirect support for Awami League and Sheikh Hasina, there is complete – it’s like logical and impossible for Bangladeshi people to have a voting right and have a free, fair, and participatory election?
In the second question the newspersons asked, Sheikh Hasina held a press conference last night (Tuesday). At the conference, she made some inflammatory and derogatory comments which is concerning the security of US ambassador, Peter Haas. Very few people in the world understand the body language and mockery of Sheikh Hasina. She did the same thing when Marcia Bernicat’s car came under attack in 2018. She is making the same joke and same mockery sitting down at a press conference and making mockery.
In response, Miller said, “Let me just say that we have made clear that we expect the Government of Bangladesh, as we expect every government, to comply with their obligations under the Vienna Conventions for the safe protection of diplomats.
“And with respect to your first question, as I’ve said before, as I said yesterday, the holding of free and fair elections is the responsibility of everyone, all political parties, voters, government, civil society, and the media. And what we want in Bangladesh is the same thing the Bangladeshi people want, which is free and fair elections conducted in a peaceful manner.
Another journalist asked Matthew Miller Bangladesh’s ruling prime minister responded US Ambassador Peter Haas’ call on dialogue between the ruling party and opposition by prime minister by saying that she will have dialogue with the opposition if the US President Joe Biden does the same dialogue with the former US President Donald Trump. Then she might think about this dialogue, as she refused to hold any dialogue between the political parties. And she – her administration’s very much attacking on the opposition. Today, two opposition leaders killed by the police – gunfire and they are arresting – already two top leaders arrested in Dhaka. So every day they are arresting opposition leaders and activists, so how could you believe that there will be an election free, fair, and inclusive?
The US state department spokespersons said, “I won’t have any comment on the first part of your question other than to say that the goals I outlined before for free and fair elections, we do believe that dialogue is important to achieving those goals.
“With respect to your second question, we are closely monitoring the electoral environment in Bangladesh leading up to January’s election, and we take incidents of violence very seriously. We are engaging and will continue to engage with the government, with opposition, with civil society, and other stakeholders to urge them to work together for the benefit of the Bangladeshi people, to ensure free and fair elections that are conducted in a peaceful manner.”
In the media briefing, another journalist asked him, the opposition BNP-Jamaat alliance unleashed mayhem across the country. The opposition BNP has announced a new programme of blockade for road, railways across the country, which has created fears for further violence. People of the country believe that BNP has chosen the path of violence to foil the upcoming general election. Will you slap visa sanctions on the bad actors that they are killing the police officers and they vandalised the residence of the chief justice?
Responding to the question, Mattew Miller said, “As you know, because I’ve said this before, we don’t announce visa or any other sanctions before we make them, but we continue to support a free and fair election in Bangladesh and believe it should be conducted peacefully.”