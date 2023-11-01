US says it takes incidents of violence in Bangladesh very seriously, stresses importance of dialogue

Another journalist asked Matthew Miller Bangladesh’s ruling prime minister responded US Ambassador Peter Haas’ call on dialogue between the ruling party and opposition by prime minister by saying that she will have dialogue with the opposition if the US President Joe Biden does the same dialogue with the former US President Donald Trump. Then she might think about this dialogue, as she refused to hold any dialogue between the political parties. And she – her administration’s very much attacking on the opposition. Today, two opposition leaders killed by the police – gunfire and they are arresting – already two top leaders arrested in Dhaka. So every day they are arresting opposition leaders and activists, so how could you believe that there will be an election free, fair, and inclusive?

The US state department spokespersons said, “I won’t have any comment on the first part of your question other than to say that the goals I outlined before for free and fair elections, we do believe that dialogue is important to achieving those goals.

“With respect to your second question, we are closely monitoring the electoral environment in Bangladesh leading up to January’s election, and we take incidents of violence very seriously. We are engaging and will continue to engage with the government, with opposition, with civil society, and other stakeholders to urge them to work together for the benefit of the Bangladeshi people, to ensure free and fair elections that are conducted in a peaceful manner.”