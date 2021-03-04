Border killings unfortunate: Jaishankar

Relations between Bangladesh and India are evolving, he said, and that was why, as foreign ministers, they had discussed various aspects of the relations. They had also discussed unresolved issues.

“We have also reviewed recent developments between the two countries,” he said.

Jaishankar said he saw ample possibilities of Bangladesh-India economic relations, connectivity and people-to-people contact.

When asked about sharing waters of common river, the India foreign minister said there was no change in the position of the Indian government in this regard. The matter has been discussed and secretary-level meetings will be held shortly.

Connectivity

Speaking about future cooperation to take relations ahead, Jaishankar said, "There is no area where we are not working together. If you ask me that 50 years have passed, what can be done over the next 20 years, I would say connectivity. Your minister, quoting prime minister Sheikh Hasina, has told me that in connectivity lies productivity. If we can build proper connectivity between Bangladesh and India, the entire geo-economics of the region will change. The Bay of Bengal is very effective in this regard. Both sides believe this is possible."

A large part of our discussions today (Thursday) dealt with this, he said.

"We have also discussed adding a third party to the process. Japan’s name came up as a possible country as both our countries have good relations with Japan. And Japan has a connectivity project in the Bay of Bengal. I consider connectivity as a significant target of developing relations," Jaishankar said.