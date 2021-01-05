Bottlenecks to be removed for timely implementation of Indian LoC

Bangladesh and India have emphasised that the procedural bottlenecks will be removed through review mechanisms to ensure the timely implementation of the projects taken under the Indian Lines of Credit (LOC), reports UNB.

Bangladesh has requested the Indian side for the enhancement of local material content in the procurement process and revision of the Indian Lines of Credit (LoC) agreement.

The two countries noted that Bangladesh-India development partnership has grown significantly in recent years.

The governments of Bangladesh and India reviewed the progress of Indian LoC-funded projects during the first high-level project monitoring committee meeting held virtually recently.

The high-profile project monitoring committee is one of the several initiatives taken jointly by both sides to expedite the progress of the projects and sort out the issues regarding the implementation of LoC-funded projects and suggest the way forward.

It was discussed that follow-up mechanisms will be taken to expedite various projects which are at different stages, viz., at DPP preparation and tendering stages.