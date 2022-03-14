BPC incurs loss of Tk 800m daily for importing oil: Nasrul

The state minister also said the price of gas also increased manifolds in the global market. The government is trying to control the situation by increasing subsidy, he added.

Nasrul Hamid said some 64 per cent of electricity is produced from gas. The demand of 200 megawat electricity is increasing everyday with the advent of summer.

The state minister said the production capacity of electricity has increased fivefold in the country. The capacity including captive (own production of electricity for industry) and renewable energy electricity is now stands at 25,514 MW.