Bangladesh abstains from voting on Ukraine resolution at UN

Bangladesh along with India, Pakistan and 14 others have abstained from voting on a resolution at the United Nations over the situation of human rights stemming from the Russian aggression in Ukraine.
The resolution on Tuesday called upon Russia to immediately end its human rights violations and abuses and violations of international humanitarian law in Ukraine and extended the mandate of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine for a further period of one year.
Some 28 countries supported the resolution at the UN human rights council while two opposed it and 17 kept their views undeclared.
The resolution also called for the strict observance of all human rights and fundamental freedoms and for the protection of civilians and critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine; requested the commission of inquiry to provide an oral update to the council at its fifty-fourth session, to submit a comprehensive report to the council at its fifty-fifth session, and to submit a report to the general assembly at its seventy-eighth session; and decided to remain actively seized of the matter.
Countries that voted in favour of the resolution are Argentina, Belgium, Benin, Chile, Costa Rica, Cote d’Ivoire, Czechia, Finland, France, Gambia, Georgia, Germany, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Mexico, Montenegro, Nepal, Paraguay, Qatar, Romania, Somalia, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States. China and Eritrea voted against the resolution and the voting was abstained by Algeria, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Cameroon, Cuba, Gabon, Honduras, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Morocco, Pakistan, Senegal, South Africa, Sudan, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.
Sergiy Kyslytsya, permanent representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, expressed gratitude to the nations that favoured the resolution.
He said, “We salute delegations at UNHRC that supported the draft Res Situation of human rights in Ukraine stemming from the Russian aggression - Extension of mandate of Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine.”