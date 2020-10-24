BRAC inks deal with WB to improve road safety in Bangladesh

BRAC's driving school's initiative 'women behind the wheels' has trained so far about 214 women as professional drivers.

Globally, about 1.35 million people die every year in road accidents.

In Bangladesh, road crashes are the fourth leading cause of death of children aged between 5 and 14, and 67 per cent of victims are within the 15-49 age group.

Addressing the event, Obaidul Quader said, "Under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has taken actions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of cutting the number of road traffic fatalities by half within the next decade. With more awareness and safer behaviours by road users, training of drivers, and better roads, Bangladesh is taking a comprehensive approach for ensuring road safety."

He also assured that his ministry will provide full support regarding the training and employment of female drivers.

Acting country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan Dandan Chen said that road safety has become an economic and development priority for any country.