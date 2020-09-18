Break away from a club to make ‘people’s UN’, urges international webinar

The current global pandemic has exposed weaknesses and fragility of the United Nations system, concluded an international webinar hosted from Dhaka, hoping that it has created multiple opportunities to build a more equal and sustainable world.

At the two-day conference, there was a call for a “People’s UN”, breaking away from a club for few.

Despite the UN failure to tackle issues such as the Rohingya repatriation and also fatalities of peacekeepers, the Bangladesh authorities iterated the country’s commitment to the UN’s peace-building and peace-keeping mandate.

“Bangladesh is ready to deploy its peace-keepers in the shortest possible time and in the most difficult circumstances,” reads the summary of proceedings of the two-day international webinar on “The UN in Times of People’s Needs: Rethinking Multilateralism”, organised by North South University and the United Nations in Bangladesh” on Wednesday and Thursday.

It said for the UN, “there remains much to be done for the people, in particular in the areas of preventing conflict, gross human rights violations and genocides.”