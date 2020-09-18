Break away from a club to make ‘people’s UN’, urges international webinar

The current global pandemic has exposed weaknesses and fragility of the United Nations system, concluded an international webinar hosted from Dhaka, hoping that it has created multiple opportunities to build a more equal and sustainable world.
At the two-day conference, there was a call for a “People’s UN”, breaking away from a club for few.
Despite the UN failure to tackle issues such as the Rohingya repatriation and also fatalities of peacekeepers, the Bangladesh authorities iterated the country’s commitment to the UN’s peace-building and peace-keeping mandate.
“Bangladesh is ready to deploy its peace-keepers in the shortest possible time and in the most difficult circumstances,” reads the summary of proceedings of the two-day international webinar on “The UN in Times of People’s Needs: Rethinking Multilateralism”, organised by North South University and the United Nations in Bangladesh” on Wednesday and Thursday.
It said for the UN, “there remains much to be done for the people, in particular in the areas of preventing conflict, gross human rights violations and genocides.”
The summary, however, observed that the UN is increasingly becoming dysfunctional in preventing armed conflict, genocide, geopolitical rivalries, and inequality within and among the states.
“Government and civil society collaboration is the call of the day to rescue UN from being irrelevant,” according to the summary read out by North South University Vice Chancellor Professor Atiqul Islam.
It said despite pandemic-driven uneasiness, the majority of the people continue to pin their hopes on the UN and international cooperation.
Participants from home and abroad recognised Bangladesh’s humanitarian response to the Rohingya situation and also appreciated the country’s indigenous programmes to tackle humanitarian disasters.
At the concluding session on Thursday evening, planning minister MA Mannan, however, pointed out that “our trust in the UN has eroded over the years”.
UN Resident Coordinator Mia Seppo appreciated Bangladesh’s role in the UN and contribution to its activities and urged actors to continue their efforts for making improvement.
He said the UN has not been in successful in peace-building for the Rohingya people and also in dealing with the issue of coronavirus vaccine which, he believes, should be a common property of mankind.
State minister for foreign affairs, Md Shahriar Alam, described Bangladesh as the poster child of the United Nations in terms of its achievements and commitment and reiterated Dhaka’s multilateralism initiated by father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and followed by prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
He insisted that the UN should reach out to millions who felt left out from the system.
The summary of proceedings called for joining and supporting the global civil society initiative including to “Together First” and Accountability, Coherence, and Transparency (ACT) and the Global Governance Forum to make the UN effective and inclusive.
“States must actively engage in preparatory process for 2023 Global Summit on Inclusive Governance to establish a fair and inclusive multilateralism,” it recommended.
The summary added that the future of UN lies in the hands of youth so they must be included in making the “Future UN” by establishing a permanent platform within the UN.
The concluding session was moderated by Ambassador Shahidul Haque, Senior Fellow, North South University.