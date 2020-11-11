Brexit: No tariff for Bangladeshi products in UK market

British importers will continue to pay zero or reduced tariffs on everyday goods such as clothing and vegetables from the world's poorest countries now the UK has left the EU, Liz Truss announced on Tuesday.



The UK's Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) will cover all the same countries that are currently eligible for trade preferences under the EU's GSP, allowing businesses to trade as they do now without disruption.



In 2019, the UK imported approximately £8 billion-worth of textiles and apparel products from countries which are part of the EU GSP.



This accounted for 30 per cent of all textile and apparel imports into the UK. "We also imported approximately £1billion-worth of vegetables from eligible countries, accounting for around 8 per cent of all vegetable imports."



International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said free trade helps businesses to grow, boosts the economy and creates new jobs.



"We are making sure that the world's poorest countries can continue to take advantage of the opportunities that free trade offers them by allowing them to export their products to the UK at preferential rates."









