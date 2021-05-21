Brigadier Nazmul appointed chief of staff of OMA at UN headquarters

Brigadier general Mohammad Nazmul Haque has been appointed as the chief of staff at the Office of Military Affairs (OMA), Department of Peace Operations (DPO) at the United Nations Headquarters.
This is one of the key appointments at the UN headquarters, said a press release sent by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate.
Brigadier general Nazmul is the first Bangladeshi military officer to be appointed to such an important post at the UN headquarters.
The ISPR press release adds that appointments in such a top post is made through a strong competition among the nominated candidates from different troops contributing countries.
During the visit to the United States in February this year, chief of army staff general Aziz Ahmed met with various dignitaries including UN under secretary general and requested for sending more contingents from Bangladesh to the UN mission and appointing more officers from the Bangladesh Army to posts at the UN headquarters, the ISPR release adds.