Brigadier Nazmul appointed chief of staff of OMA at UN headquarters

Brigadier general Mohammad Nazmul Haque has been appointed as the chief of staff at the Office of Military Affairs (OMA), Department of Peace Operations (DPO) at the United Nations Headquarters.

This is one of the key appointments at the UN headquarters, said a press release sent by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate.

Brigadier general Nazmul is the first Bangladeshi military officer to be appointed to such an important post at the UN headquarters.