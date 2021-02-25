Brighten country’s image: PM Hasina to marine graduates

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged the marine academy graduates to work with honesty, sincerity and skillfulness to brighten the country’s image at home and abroad.

“You (graduates) are going to step into a new life where you have to uphold the country’s reputation . . . your main responsibility is to perform your own duty with honesty, skillfulness and sincerity so that Bangladesh’s image is brightened at home and abroad,” she said.

The premier was addressing the Mujib Borsho Graduation Ceremony of the 55 Batch of Bangladesh Marine Academy in Chattogram, virtually joining from her official residence Ganabhaban.

She said the highest education and training is needed to compete with this competitive world and the government is creating opportunities to this end.

Referring to different initiatives of the incumbent government to expand scope of education, Sheikh Hasina said they have established Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University in 2013 for higher education in shipping and upgraded 3-year pass course to 4-year honors course along with introduction of masters for maritime science degree.

She said the government wants to pull the country ahead following the vision and philosophy of Father of the Nation.