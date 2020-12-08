'BSF' kills 2 Bangladeshis along Thakurgaon border

Two Bangladeshi nationals were shot dead allegedly by members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Betna border in Haripur upazila of Thakurgaon district early Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Najir Uddin, 30, son of Bhaku Mohamamd of Haripur upazila and Rabiul Islam, 20, son of Abdul Majid of Baliadangi upazila of the district.

SM Aurangazeb, officer-in-charge of Haripur police station, said the BSF members of Phulbari camp opened fire on the duo while they were trying to enter India through the main pillar of 367 along the border, leaving them injured.

However, they managed to return to their families with bullet injuries and died while being taken to Haripur Upazila Health Complex.

Police recovered the bodies and sent those to a local hospital morgue for autopsy.