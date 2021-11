According to local chairman Mahmudul Islam, a patrol team of BSF opened fire at a group of cattle traders when they went to bring the livestock near pillar no 917 of Burirhat border, leaving two of them dead on the spot.

After the firing, BSF personnel took away the bodies of Asaduzzaman and Moslem Uddin, the chairman added.

Arju Mohammad Sajjad Hossain, acting officer-in-charge of Kaliganj Police Station, said that they are investigating into the case.