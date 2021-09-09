BTRC asked to remove defamatory videos on Japanese woman Eriko

In addition, Eriko and Imran got permission to take their children outside for shopping and recreational activities separately.

Also, the court allowed Eriko to spend four nights with her daughters at a flat in Dhaka’s Gulshan before the next hearing on 16 September. Imran can stay with his daughters the rest of the time at the flat.

In addition, the court asked Imran to remove the CCTV cameras from the flat where Eriko is now staying with her daughters.