BTRC asked to remove defamatory videos on Japanese woman Eriko

In addition, Eriko and Imran got permission to take their children outside for shopping and recreational activities separately.
Also, the court allowed Eriko to spend four nights with her daughters at a flat in Dhaka’s Gulshan before the next hearing on 16 September. Imran can stay with his daughters the rest of the time at the flat.
In addition, the court asked Imran to remove the CCTV cameras from the flat where Eriko is now staying with her daughters.
Hearing two separate applications filed by Eriko and Imran, the bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman came up with the orders.
On 6 September, Eriko’s lawyer advocate Shishir Monir applied to the High Court for directions to remove all defamatory content related to the Japanese citizen from social media.
On 31 August, the High Court asked Imran and Eriko to live at a Gulshan flat together for 15 days with their daughters.
The court came up with the order as the estranged couple had failed to agree on where and with whom their two daughters will live.
On 18 July, Tokyo-based doctor Eriko came to Bangladesh and filed a writ petition with the High Court, seeking a directive on Imran to hand over the children to her custody.