Budget 2022-23: More business-friendly than people-friendly

Many years ago Benjamin Franklin had said, "In this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes." Many people joke about this, saying death comes but once, but taxes come around every year. As it has this time too.

As always, the finance minister's budget speech lengthy too. It had 172 pages with 343 chapters. In Chapter 114 the finance minister elaborated the revenue details. Never in the past had any of the finance minister used so many pages on the revenue regimen. Perhaps the finance minister will take Benjamin Franklin's words to heart and made taxes a constant in people's lives. With a slight sense of despondence the finance minister commented, even though the middle class and above total around 40 million (4 crore) in the country, most of them do not pay taxes. The finance minister has placed emphasis on income tax in the budget.

The finance minister mentioned that tax exemption was the main obstacle to improving the tax-GDP ratio. He has curtailed the rate of tax exemption in the budget but has kept the tax-free income ceiling at Tk 300,000 as before. He has given in to the demands of the business circles and has lowered corporate tax by 2.5 per cent, conditionally. That means, to avail corporate tax facilities, all transactions must be done through the banking system. Those who avoid bank transactions in order to evade taxes, will not be pleased with this.

Again, TIN used to be enough to avail several types of government service or in the case of large purchases. But the finance minister has made the life of these TIN holders tough too. According to the new budget proposal, now attestation of the returns has to be submitted to avail 38 types of services. This includes for loan applications of over Tk 500,000, buying Savings Certificates of over Tk 500,000, getting a credit card, becoming a director or shareholder in any company, becoming a member of any business association, sending one's child to an English medium school, getting a firearms licence, etc.

In 1996 after Awami League came to power, in order to expand IT, all types of duty were withdrawn from computers. The finance minister has changed that. He has placed tax on the import of laptops. Wealthy businessmen have taken up gold business in the country. The finance minister has facilitated them by withdrawing advance tax in gold imports. And he has come up with special concessions for those siphoning off funds abroad, those who have bought homes and other assets overseas. If they bring back money they took abroad or declare this and pay taxes, the finance minister said this will be accepted with no questions. The question arises, for whom is this scope being made in the year before the election? The finance minister is being praised for measures such as disconnecting the power, water, gas and other utility connections of VAT defaulters and for steps for loans defaulters to pay tax.