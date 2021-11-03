Building owner arrested over Chattogram fire

Jahir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Akbar Shah police station, said that they arrested Momtaj during a raid on Tuesday night in the Kattoli area. “He will be produced in a court later in the day, and we’ll seek his remand for custodial interrogation,” he said.
Earlier that day, Jamal Sheikh, a member of the victim’s family, lodged a complaint at the police station against two persons—Momtaj and Bakhtiyar, the in-charge of the building.
In the early hours of Tuesday, the fire broke out at ‘Maryam Villa’, charring the six members of the family. Police claimed that a leak in the building’s gas line triggered an explosion, leading to the fire.
Late on Tuesday night, Sajeda Begum, 49, succumbed to her injuries at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).