Bus services resume in city areas

Bus services resumed in cities across Bangladesh, including in capital Dhaka, on Thursday, albeit with a limited number of passengers.

However, inter-district bus services will remain suspended in the country during the lockdown period.

Several buses left their depots in the morning and were plying on several key roads of the capital -- Mirpur Road, Begum Rokeya Sarani, Uttara, Banani and Mohakhali, to name a few, reports UNB.

Like buses, other public transport vehicles like microbuses were also seen plying on the capital's roads and carrying passengers, but with 50 per cent of their seating capacity.



