Bus services resume in city areas

Bus services resumed in cities across Bangladesh, including in capital Dhaka, on Thursday, albeit with a limited number of passengers.
However, inter-district bus services will remain suspended in the country during the lockdown period.
Several buses left their depots in the morning and were plying on several key roads of the capital -- Mirpur Road, Begum Rokeya Sarani, Uttara, Banani and Mohakhali, to name a few, reports UNB.
Like buses, other public transport vehicles like microbuses were also seen plying on the capital's roads and carrying passengers, but with 50 per cent of their seating capacity.
Police said they were keeping a strict vigil on all public transport vehicles and taking action against passengers found without wearing masks or flouting social distancing norms.
Traffic inspector Asaduzzaman said, "Bus services have resumed in the city since morning and we are checking each and every bus to ensure that all passengers maintain all Covid-safety protocols."
Public transport services were suspended in Bangladesh on 5 April, with the government announcing a countrywide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.
However, the government partially resumed the operations of city bus services on 7 April only to suspend the same with the imposition of the countrywide complete lockdown from 14 April.