Buses to operate during Hefazat hartal

Dhaka Road Transport Owners' Association (DRTOA) has announced that buses and minibuses in the capital Dhaka and its neighbouring areas will continue to operate during the dawn to dusk strike (hartal) enforced by Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh on Sunday.

The association’s leaders also said buses on long distance routes might operate upon the availability of passengers. The decisions were taken during a meeting at the association’s office in the capital’s Bangla Motor on Thursday.