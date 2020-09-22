Business interests behind refusal of Gonoshasthaya Kendra kits: Zafrullah

Zafrullah said, “It is the government of the businesspersons. That is why it has approved the import of kits, though our antibody and antigen kits are ready. This is for business purposes.”

Zafrullah also said the development of the kits had cost the Gonoshasthaya Kendra Tk 100 million, but the government did not approve it.

He said Gonoshasthaya Kendra would no longer apply for the approval of the kits. However, he added, once the government gives its nod, they are ready to provide the kits.