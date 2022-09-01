HC verdict repealing provision of prior permission to arrest govt employees stayed

Following the HC verdict, the state appealed against it seeking a stay order. The appeal was placed for hearing at the chamber court on Wednesday and chamber judge sent the appeal to Appellate Division for a regular hearing on Thursday.
Attorney general AM Amin Uddin represented the state during the hearing while senior lawyer Monjil Morshed took part in the hearing in favour of the writ
Later lawyer Monjil Morshed told Prothom Alo the Appellate Division adjourned the High Court verdict until 23 October and in the meantime, the state has been ordered to file a regular leave-to-appeal.
Regarding the appeal seeking a stay order, attorney general AM Amin Uddin told Prothom Alo on Wednesday, “False cases are filed against government employees many times to harass them and they are arrested then released later. In this time, they have to endure a sort of sufferings. This law was enacted to alleviate such sufferings and facilitate government activities. Taking these into consideration, the appeal was filed seeking a stay order.”
The Public Service Act was legislated in November 2018. It came into effect on 1 October 2019 through a circular published on 26 September the same year.
According to the Section 41 (1) of the law regarding the legal actions against any government employees accused of criminal offence, approval from the government or the employing authority is a must for arresting public servants before a court accepts the charges related to their official duties
On 14 October 2019, a writ was filed with the High Court on behalf of the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) stating that the Section 41 (1) of the law regarding the special benefits of the government employees contradicts certain articles of the constitution.
The High Court ruled after the preliminary hearing on the writ on 21 October, 2019. The rule asked why the Section 41 (1) of the Public Service Act should not be declared contradictory with Articles 26, 27 and 31 of the Constitution.
The hearing on this rule was completed on 25 August followed by the verdict.