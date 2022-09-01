HC verdict repealing provision of prior permission to arrest govt employees stayed

The Appellate Division has stayed the High Court's verdict that repealed the provision of prior permission to arrest government employees and also adjourned the appeal hearing until 23 October.

A six-member Appellate Division led by chief justice Hasan Foez Siddique gave the order on Thursday

On 25 August, the High Court (HC) delivered a verdict repealing Section 41 of the Public Service Act regarding the provision for prior permission to arrest government employees as it conflicts with several other articles of the constitution.