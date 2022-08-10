High Court asks petitioner to go to ACC

“The rule is that the complaint should be filed with the ACC. So, submit an application to the ACC. You can bring the application here if the ACC turns a deaf ear to it,” the court told the lawyer.
Later, the hearing on the writ petition has been postponed until 21 August.
A report, titled ‘OC amasses huge wealth in Dhaka’, was carried by Prothom Alo on 5 August. According to the report, officer-in-charge of Ramna police Station Monirul Islam illegally amassed huge amount of assets including buildings and plots.
Lawyer Sayed Sayedul Haque filed a writ petition with the High Court, seeking its directive to look into the allegations. He argued for the petition during the hearing while lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC.
Besides, deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin argued for the state and lawyer Mahbub Shafique stood for the police officer.