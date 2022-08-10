Bangladesh

OC's huge wealth in Dhaka

High Court asks petitioner to go to ACC

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
High Court
High CourtFile photo

The High Court has asked the lawyer, who filed a writ petition seeking investigation into the reported huge wealth of a Dhaka police official, to submit an application with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) seeking its move over the issue.

A HC bench of justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Khizir Hayat delivered the order responding to the writ petition filed by lawyer Syed Sayedul Haque.

“The rule is that the complaint should be filed with the ACC. So, submit an application to the ACC. You can bring the application here if the ACC turns a deaf ear to it,” the court told the lawyer.

Later, the hearing on the writ petition has been postponed until 21 August.

A report, titled ‘OC amasses huge wealth in Dhaka’, was carried by Prothom Alo on 5 August. According to the report, officer-in-charge of Ramna police Station Monirul Islam illegally amassed huge amount of assets including buildings and plots.

Lawyer Sayed Sayedul Haque filed a writ petition with the High Court, seeking its directive to look into the allegations. He argued for the petition during the hearing while lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC.

Besides, deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin argued for the state and lawyer Mahbub Shafique stood for the police officer.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment