US again stresses free, fair and peaceful election in Bangladesh

The US deputy secretary at the outset of her discussion, expressed deep condolence for the loss of three Bangladeshi peacekeepers in the Central African Republic recently. She lauded the contribution of Bangladeshi peacekeepers in global peacekeeping.
State minister Shahriar Alam urged the US government to withdraw the US sanctions imposed on the RAB and its senior officials as soon as possible while Sherman reiterated continued collaboration with Bangladesh on its fight against terrorism and violent extremism.
Highlighting the progress made in Bangladesh’s labour sector, deputy secretary Sherman stressed upon strengthening cooperation between the two countries to increase bilateral trade. The war in Ukraine, the issue of food and energy security also were discussed the meeting.
The state minister urged the US government to expedite the deportation of Bangabanhu's killer Rashed Chowdhury to Bangladesh. He said the issue was of utmost importance to the people of Bangladesh and prime minister Sheikh Hasina herself. State Minister Alam also emphasised the conclusion of an extradition treaty between Bangladesh and the USA as early as possible.
State minister Shahriar Alam thanked the US government for extending tremendous support to Bangladesh by delivering nearly 88 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to fight the pandemic. He also expressed his sincere appreciation for the US humanitarian support to the Rohingyas in Bangladesh and the US efforts to ensure repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar.
He also sought the US support at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on LDC related matters so that countries like Bangladesh could attain a smooth and sustainable LDC graduation.
State minister Alam expressed his government's willingness to work more closely with the US on the issue of climate change and migration. In this regard, he drew the US attention for an action-oriented discussion on the issue of loss and damage in the upcoming COP-27.
The US deputy secretary praised Bangladesh for high rate of Covid vaccination and the steps taken by Bangladesh to fight and curb the pandemic. She also lauded Bangladesh’s leadership in the issue of climate change.
Later on the day, special assistant to the US president and incoming senior director for South Asia at the White House National Security Council, paid a courtesy call on the state minister at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington. The issues including Bangladesh-US cooperation on counterterrorism, RAB sanctions, Rohingya repatriation, Ukraine war and return of killer Rashed Chowdhury were discussed at that meeting.