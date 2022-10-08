US again stresses free, fair and peaceful election in Bangladesh

The United States has once again reaffirmed the importance of promoting human rights and holding free, fair, and peaceful elections in Bangladesh.

US deputy secretary Wendy R Sherman expressed this view while meeting Bangladeshi state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam at the Department of State in Washington, D.C on Friday.

US state department spokesperson Ned Price later revealed this information about the meeting.

At the meeting they discussed various bilateral matters and global issues of common interest as well as the next parliamentary election in Bangladesh, said a foreign ministry press release issued on Saturday.