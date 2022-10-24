Two more Covid deaths, 207 new cases reported in 24 hrs

With the new numbers, the total fatalities rose to 29,415 while the caseload increased to 2,034,348, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case test positivity rate rose to 4.65 per cent from Sunday's 4.44 per cent as 4,454 samples were tested during the period.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent and the recovery rate rose to 97.25 per cent.
In September, the country reported 40 Covid-linked deaths and 13,251 cases.
Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and its highest number of fatalities of 264 on 10 August the same year.