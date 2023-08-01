Dengue: 10 more die, 2,584 hospitalised

Ten more people died of dengue in 24 hours till 8:00 am on Tuesday, raising the death toll at 261.
During this period, a total of 2,584 patients have been admitted to the hospitals across the country, according to a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of the patients, 1,131 were at various government and private hospitals in Dhaka and 1,853 were outside the capital.
The latest press release did not include data from Dhaka’s Square Hospital, Comfort Nursing (Dhanmondi), Central Hospital, Manowara Hospital Private Limited, Dhaka Healthcare Hospital, Ad-din Barrister Rafique-ul Huq Hospital in Postgola, Aalok Hospital in Mirpur, Islami Bank Hospital in Mirpur and Marks Medical College Hospital as these did provide data on dengue infection and death, the DGHS said.
A total of 54,416 people have been infected with dengue so far. Of them, 30,331 were in Dhaka and 24,085 from outside of the capital.
The highest 281 people died from dengue in the country’s history last year. Earlier, 179 died in 2019, seven in 2020 and 105 in 2021.