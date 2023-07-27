PM Hasina returns home from Italy

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina went to Rome, Italy on 23 June on a three-day official visit to join the UNFSS+2 conference at the invitation of the United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres.

The UNFSS+2 conference was held at the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) headquarters on 24-26 July with the theme “Sustainable Food Systems for People, Planet and Prosperity: Diverse Pathways in a Shared Journey”.

The prime minister addressed the official opening of the conference at the FAO headquarters as the special guest speaker on 24 July.

Around 2,000 participants from over 160 countries, including over 20 heads of state and government, attended the UNFSS+2.

Sheikh Hasina also participated in the plenary session titled “Food Systems and Climate Action”.