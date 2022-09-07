India supports all efforts towards repatriation of Rohingyas: Foreign Secretary

India supports all efforts towards repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar, foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Tuesday and noted that there’s a global appreciation of Bangladesh’s role in giving them refuge.

Addressing a special media briefing on the visit of Bangladesh prime minister to India, Kwatra said that prime minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina had an extensive and productive discussion on an entire range of bilateral issues related to water, trade, economic ties, and regional and global issues.