CAAB lifts restrictions on domestic flights

Prothom Alo English Desk

The authorities have relaxed the restrictions in passenger seating arrangements from Sunday on domestic flights, reports UNB.

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) chairman air vice marshal M Mafidur Rahman confirmed the matter on Saturday.

"We have instructed all the domestic airline authorities in this regard," he said.


Earlier, the domestic flights were allowed to board only 75 per cent passengers in each flight due to coronavirus pandemic.

"From tomorrow only the first and last row of the flights have to be kept empty and passengers can be boarded in rest of the seats," Rahman said.

"But the flights should be operated following the health guideline," the CAAB chairman said.


Limited domestic flights resumed on Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Syedpur routes from 1 June.

