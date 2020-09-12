CAAB lifts restrictions on domestic flights

Earlier, the domestic flights were allowed to board only 75 per cent passengers in each flight due to coronavirus pandemic.



"From tomorrow only the first and last row of the flights have to be kept empty and passengers can be boarded in rest of the seats," Rahman said.



"But the flights should be operated following the health guideline," the CAAB chairman said.



Limited domestic flights resumed on Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Syedpur routes from 1 June.



