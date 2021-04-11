CAAB likely to suspend international flights from 14 Apr

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) officials on 11 April said they were planning to suspend all international flights from 14 April.

The government is going to impose a strict lockdown from 14 April to contain the spread of Covid-19.



"The operation of flights will depend on the directives of the government and if the lockdown starts from 14 April, then CAAB will take decision on international flights as per the government's lockdown directives,” said Air-Vice Marshal M Mofidur Rahman, chairman of CAAB.

He said decision on international flights would be taken after a meeting on 11 April afternoon.