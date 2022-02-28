Case filed against two police officials in Sunamganj court

A case has been filed in the court over the death of a man, Uzir Mia, 40, in Santiganj of Sunamganj. Uzir died after allegedly tortured by police.

Dalim Mia, the brother of slain Uzir, lodged the case on Monday in the Sunamganj district and sessions judge court, accusing Santiganj police station sub-inspectors (SI) Debashish Sutradhar and Ala Uddin.

The public prosecutor (PP) Khairul Kabir said the case has been filed under the 15(2) article of the torture and custodial death (prevention) act-2013.

Police arrested Uzir Mia from his house at Shatrumardan village in Sunamganj on 9 February in a theft case. He fell sick severely in police custody, and later released, he died on 21 February.